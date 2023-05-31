Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.00

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$16.00 and last traded at C$16.00, with a volume of 593183 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$15.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on SCL shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Shawcor from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$25.25 to C$23.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Shawcor from C$15.75 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Shawcor from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.43.

Shawcor Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 533.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.35.

About Shawcor

Shawcor ( TSE:SCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$345.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$344.60 million. Shawcor had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Shawcor Ltd. will post 1.9789343 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

