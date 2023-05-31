Short Interest in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Increases By 7.3%

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 607,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 7.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAND shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Bandwidth from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $55.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

In other news, Director Lukas M. Roush acquired 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $147,108.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,001.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 310.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bandwidth by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Bandwidth by 78.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. 71.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAND stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.42. The company had a trading volume of 41,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,380. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

