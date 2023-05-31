Short Interest in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) Decreases By 5.5%

BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 436,500 shares, a decline of 5.5% from the April 30th total of 462,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BlackRock Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock Capital Investment in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

BKCC traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $3.19. The company had a trading volume of 112,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,334. BlackRock Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $4.14. The stock has a market cap of $231.50 million, a P/E ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.29 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

BlackRock Capital Investment ( NASDAQ:BKCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $18.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.12 million. BlackRock Capital Investment had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 9.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock Capital Investment will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,317,586 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 177,330 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 874,691 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 120,394 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 267.8% in the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 617,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 449,235 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 614,714 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 50,015 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 485,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 12,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Capital Investment provides financing solutions to middle-market companies across the capital structure, with a focus on senior secured debt and first lien loans. They offer solutions to meet the needs of business owners and managers. They invest in middle-market companies and target investments.

