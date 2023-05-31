Short Interest in Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN) Expands By 9.9%

Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the April 30th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bridgetown by 18.6% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,754,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 275,010 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bridgetown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Bridgetown by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Bridgetown by 1,587.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgetown in the first quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of Bridgetown stock remained flat at $10.19 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 30,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,383. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79 and a beta of -0.11. Bridgetown has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.00.

Bridgetown ( NASDAQ:BTWN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology, financial services, or media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

