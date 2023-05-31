Short Interest in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Increases By 10.6%

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the April 30th total of 3,390,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $7,447,528.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,133,511.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 37,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.88, for a total value of $7,447,528.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,740 shares in the company, valued at $24,133,511.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 17,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.62, for a total transaction of $3,553,754.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,001,072.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,334 shares of company stock valued at $69,465,651. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ignite Planners LLC raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDNS traded down $3.84 on Wednesday, hitting $230.91. 3,147,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $210.08 and its 200 day moving average is $189.30. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $239.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

Featured Stories

