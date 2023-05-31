Short Interest in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Declines By 7.0%

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the April 30th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Canadian Solar Trading Down 3.7 %
Shares of CSIQ stock traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,740. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. Canadian Solar has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $47.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.46.
Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The solar energy provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.71. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.20.
Canadian Solar Company Profile
Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules, provision of solar energy and battery storage solutions, and development of utility-scale solar and battery storage products. It operates through the CSI Solar and Global Energy segments. The CSI Solar segment designs, develops, and manufactures solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products.
