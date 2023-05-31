Short Interest in Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Drops By 5.7%

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Carver Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of CARV traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.59. 22,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.17 and a 200-day moving average of $4.27.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, time deposits for consumers, businesses, governmental and quasi-governmental agencies. Carver Bancorp was founded in May 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

