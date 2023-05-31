Short Interest in Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) Decreases By 7.4%

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,100 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the April 30th total of 87,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CLRB shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Cellectar Biosciences from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ CLRB traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $1.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,964. Cellectar Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $6.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its 200 day moving average is $1.60. The firm has a market cap of $15.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

Cellectar Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CLRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.28. On average, equities analysts expect that Cellectar Biosciences will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLRB. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 434.3% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 931,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 757,466 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.8% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 458,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 252,570 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 31.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. 23.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of phospholipid drug conjugates (PDCs) for the treatment and imaging of cancer. Its portfolio includes CLR 131, which seeks to treat relapse or refractory multiple myeloma, CLR 125, which intends to treat micro metastatic disease, CLR 124 which could detect tumors and metastases in a broad range of cancers and CLR 1502, a cancer-targeting near-infrared-fluorophore optical imaging PDC for intraoperative tumor and tumor margin illumination.

Further Reading

