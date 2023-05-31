Short Interest in CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Rises By 12.9%

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 12.9% from the April 30th total of 3,100 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Trading of CFSB Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CFSB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut CFSB Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

CFSB Bancorp Price Performance

About CFSB Bancorp

Shares of NASDAQ:CFSB traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.22. 477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,411. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.14. CFSB Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $9.50.

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

