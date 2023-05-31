Short Interest in Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Drops By 9.3%

Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,720,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the April 30th total of 4,100,000 shares. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 945,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael T. Andriole bought 51,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $58,938.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 357,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,997.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 98,450 shares of company stock valued at $113,093. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Chimerix alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chimerix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimerix by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,638,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 65,250 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chimerix by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,904,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 216,558 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chimerix by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,276,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Chimerix by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Chimerix by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 233,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 92,465 shares during the period. 58.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chimerix Stock Performance

Shares of Chimerix stock remained flat at $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday. 499,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,783. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. Chimerix has a one year low of $1.09 and a one year high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $122.24 million, a PE ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). The company had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 million. Chimerix had a net margin of 514.97% and a return on equity of 87.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chimerix will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Friday, March 3rd.

Chimerix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chimerix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimerix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.