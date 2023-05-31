Short Interest in Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV) Declines By 5.7%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,550,000 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the April 30th total of 39,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.85. 14,283,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,772,759. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $3.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.04.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.11. Clover Health Investments had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 96.52%. The business had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.37 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clover Health Investments will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

Several research firms recently issued reports on CLOV. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $2.50 to $1.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Clover Health Investments from $1.30 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Clover Health Investments from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLOV. State Street Corp grew its position in Clover Health Investments by 311.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,950,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,018 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clover Health Investments by 342.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,602,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,563 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 55.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,848,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Clover Health Investments by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,887,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 1,109.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 872,778 shares during the period. 29.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clover Health Investments

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

