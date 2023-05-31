Short Interest in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Drops By 8.8%

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the April 30th total of 70,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance
CGTX stock remained flat at $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 10,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,768. Cognition Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.
Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.29. Analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).
