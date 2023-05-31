Short Interest in Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Drops By 8.8%

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 64,300 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the April 30th total of 70,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Cognition Therapeutics Stock Performance

CGTX stock remained flat at $2.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 10,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,768. Cognition Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $6.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.97.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.29. Analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Cognition Therapeutics by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 46,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 22,213 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new stake in Cognition Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

