Short Interest in Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Increases By 13.5%

Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 13.5% from the April 30th total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 298,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

DSKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Daseke from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Daseke by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,943,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,753,000 after buying an additional 25,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Daseke by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after acquiring an additional 16,468 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Daseke by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,258,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,460,000 after acquiring an additional 454,276 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Daseke by 5.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,398,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 71,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Daseke by 34.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,055,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,744,000 after purchasing an additional 269,500 shares in the last quarter. 41.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $6.04 on Wednesday. Daseke has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.86.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $399.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.65 million. Daseke had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 34.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Daseke will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

