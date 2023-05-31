Short Interest in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Increases By 5.8%

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 476,200 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the April 30th total of 450,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 249,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FDS stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $390.25. 321,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 235,137. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $403.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $345.92 and a 52-week high of $474.13. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 14.63 EPS for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total transaction of $127,292.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total transaction of $316,974.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $37,243.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.30, for a total transaction of $127,292.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,385.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,537 shares of company stock valued at $6,404,608 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FactSet Research Systems

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,733,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 66.9% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,791,000 after acquiring an additional 37,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $445.78.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.