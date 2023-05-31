Short Interest in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) Expands By 6.1%

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the April 30th total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Up 0.7 %

FGBI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.20. 51,839 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $29.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.17. The company has a market cap of $141.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.41.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $25.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.91 million. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 12.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FGBI. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $26.50 to $18.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William K. Hood purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $56,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 769,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,630,552.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Guaranty Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in First Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 377.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. 12.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. Its services include personal checking, money market, loans, courtesy sweep, business checking, cash management, courtesy pay, and digital. The company was founded on July 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Hammond, LA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.