Short Interest in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expands By 7.3%

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,060,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the April 30th total of 12,170,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Flex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Flex Stock Down 1.6 %

FLEX traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. 4,550,291 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,932,649. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average is $22.33. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. Flex has a 12 month low of $13.63 and a 12 month high of $26.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flex

In other Flex news, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,765.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CAO Daniel Wendler sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $33,188.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,938.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Erin Mcsweeney sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $206,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,765.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Flex by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 363,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 33,349 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Flex by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 590,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 44,642 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Flex by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 130,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 86,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. operates as a manufacturing services company. It delivers technology innovation, supply chain, and manufacturing solutions to diverse industries and end markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The Flex Agility Solutions segment comprised of Communications, Enterprise and Cloud (CEC) includes data infrastructure, edge infrastructure and communications infrastructure, Lifestyle includes appliances, consumer packaging, floorcare, micro mobility and audio and, Consumer Devices include mobile and high velocity consumer devices.

