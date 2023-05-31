Short Interest in Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI) Drops By 5.9%

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the April 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gravitas Education

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gravitas Education stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GEHI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 191,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 13.65% of Gravitas Education as of its most recent SEC filing.

Gravitas Education Stock Performance

Shares of GEHI stock remained flat at $13.90 during midday trading on Wednesday. 190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 919. Gravitas Education has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.29.

About Gravitas Education

Gravitas Education Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of kindergarten and play-and-learn center services through its subsidiaries. The firm also licenses its separately developed courses and sells educational products. It operates through the following segments: PRC Kindergartens; PRC Play-and-Learn Centers; Singapore Kindergartens, Student Care Centers and Others; and Others.

