Short Interest in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Declines By 5.2%

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the April 30th total of 34,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GBAB. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

NYSE:GBAB traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $16.29. 41,308 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,163. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $19.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which engages in the investment activities for long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

