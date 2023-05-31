Short Interest in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Expands By 10.5%

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,600 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the April 30th total of 120,000 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Hingham Institution for Savings in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Hingham Institution for Savings

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,408 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,367 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 7.3% during the first quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 2,146 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 81.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,354 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 35.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 925 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings stock traded down $5.44 on Wednesday, reaching $192.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,161. The company has a market capitalization of $414.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.96. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52 week low of $173.51 and a 52 week high of $335.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The savings and loans company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 25.02%. The business had revenue of $18.74 million during the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s payout ratio is currently 16.23%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

