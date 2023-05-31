Short Interest in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDIW) Increases By 5.1%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDIW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the April 30th total of 35,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

indie Semiconductor stock remained flat at $2.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,190. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43. indie Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $3.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after buying an additional 16,742 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,088,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 441,634 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 67.5% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 570,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 229,682 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC boosted its holdings in indie Semiconductor by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. RPO LLC now owns 125,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 45,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $242,000.

