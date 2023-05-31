Short Interest in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Drops By 6.9%

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 336,900 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the April 30th total of 362,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Ingles Markets Trading Down 2.6 %

IMKTA stock traded down $2.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.27. The stock had a trading volume of 132,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,566. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Ingles Markets has a 12-month low of $78.32 and a 12-month high of $102.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.57.

Ingles Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $46,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingles Markets

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

