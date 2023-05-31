Short Interest in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Rises By 12.8%

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the April 30th total of 1,330,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 294,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Institutional Trading of International Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 199,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $368,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of International Bancshares by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,902,000 after purchasing an additional 37,086 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in International Bancshares by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in International Bancshares by 503.5% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 48,946 shares in the last quarter. 65.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Bancshares Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IBOC traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.47. 33,791 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,540. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.98. International Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

International Bancshares Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

