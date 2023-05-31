Short Interest in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Declines By 7.1%

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 838,600 shares, a decline of 7.1% from the April 30th total of 902,300 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 154,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on JBT. StockNews.com began coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at John Bean Technologies

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $30,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,623,090.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 124.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 26.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 98.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of JBT stock traded down $3.33 on Wednesday, hitting $106.68. 571,023 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.40. John Bean Technologies has a 1-year low of $81.59 and a 1-year high of $126.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $105.27 and its 200 day moving average is $101.81.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $529.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.54 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.