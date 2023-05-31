Short Interest in Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Declines By 13.2%

Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 221,900 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the April 30th total of 255,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Materialise Stock Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ MTLS opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $563.53 million, a PE ratio of 318.00 and a beta of 0.80. Materialise has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day moving average is $8.95.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Materialise had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $71.65 million for the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTLS. Kepler Capital Markets raised Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Materialise from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Materialise in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Materialise from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Materialise by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,456,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,088,000 after acquiring an additional 30,291 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,057,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 27,627 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,938,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 68,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Materialise by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 370,843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software worldwide through programs and platforms that enable companies to set up reliable and sustainable 3D printing production.

