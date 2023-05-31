Short Interest in Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK) Declines By 10.1%

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited (NASDAQ:EDTK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,100 shares, a decrease of 10.1% from the April 30th total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Skillful Craftsman Education Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillful Craftsman Education Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Trading Down 3.8 %

EDTK traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $1.50. 10,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,460. Skillful Craftsman Education Technology has a 52 week low of $0.77 and a 52 week high of $2.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.58.

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Company Profile

Skillful Craftsman Education Technology Limited provides vocational online education and technology services to college students and graduates in the People's Republic of China. The company's education services cover a range of subjects, including vocational, continuing, basic, and higher education.

