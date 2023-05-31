Short Interest in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Declines By 10.2%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the April 30th total of 1,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Approximately 14.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vinco Ventures Price Performance

BBIG stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.14. 37,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,511. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Vinco Ventures has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $49.20.

Get Vinco Ventures alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vinco Ventures

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Vinco Ventures by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 303,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vinco Ventures by 560.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vinco Ventures by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 38,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,223 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Vinco Ventures by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 11,052 shares during the period. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinco Ventures Company Profile

Vinco Ventures, Inc is focused on the development of digital media and content technologies. It operates business platforms through the video-sharing social networking platform, end-to-end fully integrated programmatic advertising platform, streaming music non-fungible token platform, full-fervice digital commerce, new consumer product development and commercialization platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vinco Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinco Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.