Short Interest in Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Drops By 14.2%

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the April 30th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vontobel Stock Performance

Shares of VONHF stock opened at C$59.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$59.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.19. Vontobel has a 52 week low of C$53.83 and a 52 week high of C$82.40.

Vontobel Company Profile

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients. The company operates through Asset Management, Platforms & Services, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments. The Wealth Management segment offers managed solutions, advisory services, and investment products; and financial planning and consulting, pension planning, succession planning, and estate planning solutions, as well as real estate financing and Lombard loans.

