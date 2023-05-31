Short Interest in Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Drops By 14.2%

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,300 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the April 30th total of 35,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vontobel Stock Performance
Shares of VONHF stock opened at C$59.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$59.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.19. Vontobel has a 52 week low of C$53.83 and a 52 week high of C$82.40.
Vontobel Company Profile
