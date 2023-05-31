SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 58.40 ($0.72) and last traded at GBX 58.20 ($0.72). Approximately 469,865 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 994,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58 ($0.72).

SigmaRoc Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 56.14. The firm has a market capitalization of £403.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,164.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.86, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.24.

About SigmaRoc

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Northern Europe, the Channel Islands, and Belgium. The company also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

