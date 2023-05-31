Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Shares Up 3.5%

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.97. 304,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,238,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.15 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Silvercorp Metals Stock Up 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $525.51 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals ( NYSEAMERICAN:SVM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Silvercorp Metals had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 9.90%. Analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,789,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,396,000 after buying an additional 1,423,408 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 2,243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,421,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,173 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 5,130.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,001,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,945,000 after acquiring an additional 982,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,048,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,546,000 after acquiring an additional 702,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,541,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,467,000 after acquiring an additional 599,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.49% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.