Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock Position Raised by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,264,657 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 621,340 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.78% of Simmons First National worth $48,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SFNC. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,418,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,413,000 after acquiring an additional 911,143 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,036,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $341,814,000 after acquiring an additional 677,796 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,004,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,150,000 after acquiring an additional 384,802 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,043,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,649,000 after acquiring an additional 376,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 194.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 525,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after acquiring an additional 347,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC traded down $0.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.27. 58,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,337. Simmons First National Co. has a 1-year low of $14.68 and a 1-year high of $25.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.12). Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $324.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert A. Fehlman bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 147,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,515.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Simmons First National news, EVP Stephen C. Massanelli acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $148,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,812.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $198,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,435,515.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 43,675 shares of company stock worth $710,780 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Simmons First National from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simmons First National in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company was founded on March 23, 1903 and is headquartered in Pine Bluff, AR.

