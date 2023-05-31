SingularityNET (AGIX) Price Tops $0.30 on Exchanges

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 31st. One SingularityNET token can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $370.03 million and approximately $69.76 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 14.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00006747 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00019704 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00025231 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000102 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00016850 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,324.21 or 1.00006071 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002347 BTC.

SingularityNET Token Profile

SingularityNET is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,293,602,298 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,219,879,240 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,293,604,878.7299604 with 1,219,881,810.8849297 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.30488888 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 102 active market(s) with $132,273,279.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

