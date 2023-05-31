Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) Shares Sold by SG Capital Management LLC

SG Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 61.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,039 shares during the quarter. SG Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 601,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,790,000 after acquiring an additional 20,827 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Skyline Champion by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,156,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,580,000 after purchasing an additional 35,513 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 342,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after buying an additional 54,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKY. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $54.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Skyline Champion Price Performance

Shares of Skyline Champion stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.36. 436,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,020. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $43.04 and a 1 year high of $76.82.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 42.79%. The company had revenue of $491.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Skyline Champion’s revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Skyline Champion

(Get Rating)

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacturing and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.