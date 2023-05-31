SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Declares $0.11 Quarterly Dividend

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

SLM has raised its dividend by an average of 54.2% annually over the last three years. SLM has a dividend payout ratio of 15.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect SLM to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.4%.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM Price Performance

SLM stock opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.21. SLM has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. SLM had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $405.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SLM will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on SLM in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised SLM from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on SLM from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on SLM from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.92.

Institutional Trading of SLM

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in SLM by 257.3% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,805 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 1,958.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,204 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.