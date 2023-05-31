SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 644,600 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the April 30th total of 580,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 307.0 days.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

CWYUF traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.08. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $17.93 and a twelve month high of $23.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CWYUF shares. Desjardins started coverage on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$31.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in developing, leasing, constructing, owning and managing shopping centers, office buildings, high-rise and low-rise condominiums and rental residences, seniors’ housing, townhome units, self-storage rental facilities, and industrial facilities.

Featured Articles

