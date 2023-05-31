Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN) Director Purchases $10,929.85 in Stock

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) Director Albert D. Dyrness bought 23,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.47 per share, with a total value of $10,929.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,962 shares in the company, valued at $13,612.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONN opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $4.56.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:SONN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Sonnet BioTherapeutics had a negative net margin of 13,407.31% and a negative return on equity of 186,112.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SONN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.70 target price on shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Sonnet BioTherapeutics from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sonnet BioTherapeutics by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 64,100 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonnet BioTherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $438,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops platform for biologic medicines of single or bispecific action. The company develops fully human albumin binding technology, which utilizes human single chain antibodies fragment that binds to and hitch-hikes on human serum albumin for transport to target tissues.

