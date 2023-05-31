SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 476.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,277,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 314.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,000 after acquiring an additional 166,837 shares during the period. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,946,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 402,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,346,000 after purchasing an additional 44,391 shares during the period. Finally, Truefg LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 491,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,896,000 after purchasing an additional 38,610 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPYG traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 238,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,288. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.91 and a twelve month high of $62.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.80. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

