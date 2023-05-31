SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Purchased by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,731 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF accounts for 1.6% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Diversified LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KWB Wealth boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 224.3% in the third quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 597,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,130,000 after purchasing an additional 413,407 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $19,033,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,525,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,238,000 after acquiring an additional 221,645 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 386,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,709,000 after acquiring an additional 139,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $17,158,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYV traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $71.60. 122,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.84 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $73.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.04.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

