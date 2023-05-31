Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Acquires 695 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 105.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Etfidea LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,061 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VGT traded down $4.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $416.64. 151,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,499. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $291.61 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $384.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $358.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

