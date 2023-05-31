Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $496,000 Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 67.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WAL. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 69.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,157,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,510,000 after acquiring an additional 190,320 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 371.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 12,156 shares in the last quarter. Petiole USA ltd raised its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 67,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marianne Boyd Johnson acquired 2,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $63,830.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,830.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on WAL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.25.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,011,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,401,660. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $7.46 and a 52-week high of $86.87.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.01). Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $910.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.44%.

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses on delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

