Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 349.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,298 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 87,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 2,833 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 75,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 1.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 264,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 20.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the period. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BGC Partners Trading Down 5.2 %

NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.03. 985,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,140,843. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.40.

BGC Partners Announces Dividend

BGC Partners ( NASDAQ:BGCP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 47.88% and a net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $532.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on BGC Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

BGC Partners Company Profile

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information and other back-office services.

