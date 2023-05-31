Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Invests $290,000 in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,806 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,663 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 178,781 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 94,150 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,946,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UiPath alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

UiPath Trading Up 3.8 %

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $678,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,319,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,371,104.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $678,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,319,051 shares in the company, valued at $22,371,104.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $204,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 407,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,006.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,000 shares of company stock worth $1,529,720. 31.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PATH stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. 8,259,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,784,316. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $22.30.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About UiPath

(Get Rating)

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.