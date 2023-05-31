Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Invests $290,000 in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 22,806 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,663 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UiPath by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,082 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UiPath by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 178,781 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 94,150 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in UiPath in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,946,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at $383,000. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of UiPath from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.87.
Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath
UiPath Trading Up 3.8 %
PATH stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.20. 8,259,142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,784,316. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $22.30.
UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The healthcare company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $308.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that UiPath Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
About UiPath
UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on UiPath (PATH)
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
- UiPath Stock Has Short-Term Pain for Long-Term AI Gain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for UiPath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UiPath and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.