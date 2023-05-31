Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,524,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,115 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1,328.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 902,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,468,000 after purchasing an additional 839,659 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8,814.6% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 560,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 554,615 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 133.0% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 961,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,304,000 after purchasing an additional 548,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,966,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,065,619,000 after purchasing an additional 522,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.78.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ADM traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $70.54. 708,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,089,472. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.15 and a 200-day moving average of $83.48. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $70.02 and a 1-year high of $98.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

