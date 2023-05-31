Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,032 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in eXp World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,905 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of eXp World during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of eXp World by 322.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get eXp World alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on eXp World from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.75. 196,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 804,087. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 306.06 and a beta of 2.73. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $18.70.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. eXp World had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $850.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

eXp World Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. eXp World’s payout ratio is currently 360.07%.

Insider Transactions at eXp World

In related news, insider James Bramble sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $351,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Penny Sanford sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total value of $730,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,164,043 shares in the company, valued at $330,858,043.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Bramble sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total value of $351,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 267,533 shares of company stock valued at $3,382,111 in the last three months. 34.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About eXp World

(Get Rating)

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.