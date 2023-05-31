Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Paper by 165.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in International Paper by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in International Paper by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IP traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $29.55. 1,257,586 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. International Paper has a 52 week low of $29.51 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.25%.

Insider Activity at International Paper

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,069.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph R. Saab sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $60,271.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,069.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IP has been the subject of several recent research reports. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of International Paper from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on International Paper from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

