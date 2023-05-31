Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Takes $332,000 Position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CHCT. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Community Healthcare Trust by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 17,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Healthcare Trust alerts:

Community Healthcare Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CHCT stock traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, hitting $32.85. The company had a trading volume of 17,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,770. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $863.96 million, a P/E ratio of 111.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.74. Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.38 and a twelve month high of $43.88.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 620.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Community Healthcare Trust

In other Community Healthcare Trust news, Director Claire M. Gulmi purchased 2,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.77 per share, for a total transaction of $75,084.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,167.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Community Healthcare Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition of real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems, and other healthcare services providers. It invests in healthcare properties including outpatient treatment and diagnostic facilities, urgent care centers, acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, assisted living and long-term care facilities, medical office buildings, clinics, specialty hospitals and treatment centers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.