Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Spectra Systems’s previous dividend of $0.11. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Spectra Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SPSY stock opened at GBX 174.85 ($2.16) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £77.41 million, a P/E ratio of 1,725.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Spectra Systems has a fifty-two week low of GBX 121 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 193 ($2.39). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 176.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 170.62.

About Spectra Systems

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor technology to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning and disinfection systems that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

