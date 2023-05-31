Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,965 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Sprout Social by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,509,000 after buying an additional 16,766 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Sprout Social by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co grew its position in Sprout Social by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sprout Social

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,455,770.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $802,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,455,770.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $156,912.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 28,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,237.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,917 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,485 in the last 90 days. 11.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sprout Social Trading Down 2.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SPT shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $72.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $78.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.26. 162,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,549. Sprout Social, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.70.

Sprout Social Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.