Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Boosts Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 534.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,770 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 82,370 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance makes up 1.2% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.27. 3,112,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,878,406. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.48 and a fifty-two week high of $44.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.20, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.71.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.60%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.46.

In related news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

