Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Buys Shares of 40,330 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mondelez International by 84.7% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Cowen raised their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mondelez International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.16. 3,646,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,889,424. The company has a market capitalization of $99.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $78.59.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum and candy, cheese and grocery, and meals.

