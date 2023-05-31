Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Cuts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,830 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 2.1% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $6,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Coco Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advantage Inc. now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,239,927.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 134,055 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $15,425,708.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $110.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,208,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,756,519. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.05 and a one year high of $119.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $280.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 57.03%.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
